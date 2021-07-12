Is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 5,509,620 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.84 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.99 Billion. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.21% off its 52-week high of $12.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.15, which suggests the last value was 43.27% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.87 Million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Although PBR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.52 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 5.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -6.84% over the past 6 months, a 300% in annual growth rate. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will rise +850%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1375% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.76 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $21.02 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.29 Billion and $13.15 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 75.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to decrease by -76.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PBR Dividends

The 3.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 3.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 17.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.04%. There are 434 institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.1% of the shares, roughly 78.32 Million PBR shares worth $664.15 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 49.73 Million shares worth $421.73 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 52834306 shares estimated at $593.33 Million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 33.86 Million shares worth around $287.13 Million.