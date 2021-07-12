Is Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3,565,471 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.15 changed hands at $0.31 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.85 Billion. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.22% off its 52-week high of $47.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.95, which suggests the last value was 50.62% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.61 on Friday, Jul 02 added 6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $18 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +88.59% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -723.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.28% of Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares while 25.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.57%. There are 202 institutions holding the Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.37% of the shares, roughly 14.94 Million LAZR shares worth $363.31 Million.

Canvas GP 1, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.94% or 6.91 Million shares worth $234.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4958526 shares estimated at $120.54 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 4.27 Million shares worth around $103.74 Million.