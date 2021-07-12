Is Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 4,202,227 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.18 changing hands around -$0.37 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.58 Billion. LU’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.72% off its 52-week high of $20.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.7, which suggests the last value was 5.23% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.6 Million.

Analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LU as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Although LU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.10 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 17.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.15 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -7.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.6% per year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares while 7.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.77%. There are 204 institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 32.16 Million LU shares worth $466.99 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 28.51 Million shares worth $413.97 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 39103315 shares estimated at $567.78 Million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 9.43 Million shares worth around $133.92 Million.