Is Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2,997,878 Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.95 changing hands around $1.1 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.33 Billion. LTHM’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.51% off its 52-week high of $23.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.92, which suggests the last value was 71.74% up since then. When we look at Livent Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended LTHM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Livent Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $21.24 on Monday, Jul 12 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.18, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTHM’s forecast low is $12 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +14.56% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -42.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.75 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Livent Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $90.42 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $74.64 Million and $72.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Livent Corporation earnings to decrease by -137.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.1% per year.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Livent Corporation shares while 92.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.19%. There are 417 institutions holding the Livent Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.88% of the shares, roughly 24.76 Million LTHM shares worth $428.92 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 15.82 Million shares worth $274Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9839597 shares estimated at $191.97 Million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 4.15 Million shares worth around $71.9 Million.