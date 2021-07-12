Is Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,642,136 Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.43 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76 Billion. LTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.49% off its 52-week high of $19.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.86, which suggests the last value was 20.68% up since then. When we look at Latch, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 862.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Latch, Inc. (LTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LTCH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Latch, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.76 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTCH’s forecast low is $14 with $19 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Latch, Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Latch, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.