Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2,963,470 JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.65. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $16.46 changing hands around -$0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.2 Billion. JBLUâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -33.41% off its 52-week high of $21.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.72, which suggests the last value was 40.95% up since then. When we look at JetBlue Airways Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.76 Million.

Analysts gave the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended JBLU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Although JBLU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.26 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 4.66% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JBLUâ€™s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +82.26% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -21.02% for it to hit the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JetBlue Airways Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot +13.51% over the past 6 months, a 57.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JetBlue Airways Corporation will rise +63.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 86.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that JetBlue Airways Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.66 Billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $215Million and $492Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 564.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 237.7%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.9%. The 2021 estimates are for JetBlue Airways Corporation earnings to decrease by -355.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.67% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 83.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.61%. There are 484 institutions holding the JetBlue Airways Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.32% of the shares, roughly 42.19 Million JBLU shares worth $858.15 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.89% or 28.15 Million shares worth $572.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8946758 shares estimated at $182.16 Million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 8.81 Million shares worth around $179.27 Million.