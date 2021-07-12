Is Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2,317,096 Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $1.64 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.01 Million. DSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -543.29% off its 52-week high of $10.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 7.93% up since then. When we look at Document Security Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DSS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Document Security Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) trade information

Instantly DSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.8%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.767 on Friday, Jul 02 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.74%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS) is -0.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 750.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 209.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, meaning bulls need an upside of 753.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSS’s forecast low is $14 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +753.66% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 753.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Document Security Systems, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -75.08% over the past 6 months, a -174.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Document Security Systems, Inc. will rise +85.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.53 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Document Security Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.61 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.29 Million and $3.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Document Security Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 119.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.96% of Document Security Systems, Inc. shares while 2.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 29 institutions holding the Document Security Systems, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 525.49 Thousand DSS shares worth $1.9 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 475.2 Thousand shares worth $1.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 434721 shares estimated at $1.57 Million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 138.96 Thousand shares worth around $501.64 Thousand.