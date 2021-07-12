Is CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,124,277 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2. With the company’s per share price at $16.43 changed hands at $0.31 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.65 Billion. CVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.46% off its 52-week high of $27.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.81, which suggests the last value was 40.29% up since then. When we look at CVR Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 806.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.85 Million.

Analysts gave the CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CVR Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Instantly CVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.82 on Friday, Jul 02 added 7.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is -0.3% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVI’s forecast low is $15 with $25.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVR Energy, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.1% over the past 6 months, a 6.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVR Energy, Inc. will drop -191.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CVR Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.48 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $675Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 108.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27%. The 2021 estimates are for CVR Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of CVR Energy, Inc. shares while 93.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.51%. There are 222 institutions holding the CVR Energy, Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 70.82% of the shares, roughly 71.2 Million CVI shares worth $1.37 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.73% or 3.75 Million shares worth $71.92 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 854335 shares estimated at $16.39 Million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 773.15 Thousand shares worth around $16.04 Million.