Is ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2,822,915 ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.86 changing hands around -$0.08 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $284.05 Million. ACEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.92% off its 52-week high of $13.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 2.64% up since then. When we look at ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 128.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 231.23 Million.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) trade information

Although ACEV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.00 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 741.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. shares while 46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46%. There are 72 institutions holding the ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. stock share, with DSAM Partners (London) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.22 Million ACEV shares worth $12.2 Million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 1.16 Million shares worth $11.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc. With 487150 shares estimated at $4.86 Million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 293.7 Thousand shares worth around $2.93 Million.