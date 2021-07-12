Investing in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock. SUMO Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1,141,138 Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.68 changing hands around -$0.7 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.37 Billion. SUMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.88% off its 52-week high of $46.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.8, which suggests the last value was 27.12% up since then. When we look at Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Although SUMO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.48 on Monday, Jul 12 added 7.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.75 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SUMO’s forecast low is $19 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +61.44% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -12.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.9% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares while 62.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.38%. There are 168 institutions holding the Sumo Logic, Inc. stock share, with Greylock XIII GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.81% of the shares, roughly 14.75 Million SUMO shares worth $278.21 Million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 6.45 Million shares worth $121.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1662115 shares estimated at $31.35 Million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $41.12 Million.