Investing in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock. MYSZ Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,193,678 My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.2 Million. MYSZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.84% off its 52-week high of $2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.841, which suggests the last value was 40.35% up since then. When we look at My Size, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 578.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.63 Million.

Analysts gave the My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MYSZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. My Size, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 112.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYSZ’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +112.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 112.77% for it to hit the projected low.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $257.63 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that My Size, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $272.71 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.28%. The 2021 estimates are for My Size, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.39% of My Size, Inc. shares while 3.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.28%. There are 10 institutions holding the My Size, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 35.86 Thousand MYSZ shares worth $41.6 Thousand.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 17.83 Thousand shares worth $20.69 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.