Investing in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock. LHDX Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 11,475,195 Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.5 changed hands at $1.92 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.55 Million. LHDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.94% off its 52-week high of $37.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.23, which suggests the last value was 50.24% up since then. When we look at Lucira Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LHDX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lucira Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LHDX’s forecast low is $8 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5.88% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -5.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Lucira Health, Inc. (LHDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Lucira Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -341.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.44% of Lucira Health, Inc. shares while 50.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.31%. There are 69 institutions holding the Lucira Health, Inc. stock share, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 34.31% of the shares, roughly 13.23 Million LHDX shares worth $160.13 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.89% or 1.12 Million shares worth $13.5 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 892287 shares estimated at $10.8 Million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 223.13 Thousand shares worth around $2.7 Million.