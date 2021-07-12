Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock. IMTE Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 8,859,352 Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.04 changed hands at $0.42 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.1 Million. IMTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.11% off its 52-week high of $10.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 18.81% up since then. When we look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.96 Million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.05- on Friday, Jul 09 added 20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 193.38 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Integrated Media Technology Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.75% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares while 8.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.78%. There are 5 institutions holding the Integrated Media Technology Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 19.08 Thousand IMTE shares worth $107.02 Thousand.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 10.07 Thousand shares worth $56.48 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.