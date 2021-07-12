Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 9,116,112 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.41. With the company’s per share price at $2.59 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.17 Billion. IDEX’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.51% off its 52-week high of $5.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.8, which suggests the last value was 69.11% up since then. When we look at Ideanomics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended IDEX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ideanomics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Although IDEX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.79- on Friday, Jul 02 added 7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 170.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDEX’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +170.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ideanomics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $32.5 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.69 Million and $10.62 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 560.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 206%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Ideanomics, Inc. earnings to increase by 44%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.56% of Ideanomics, Inc. shares while 5.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.87%. There are 104 institutions holding the Ideanomics, Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.38% of the shares, roughly 5.86 Million IDEX shares worth $17.13 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.13% or 4.81 Million shares worth $14.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Core AlphaDEX and First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX. With 406675 shares estimated at $1.17 Million under it, the former controlled 0.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchg Tr AlphaDEX Fd-FT Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 363.12 Thousand shares worth around $1.05 Million.