HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2,271,884 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.93 changing hands around -$0.2 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.53 Billion. HUYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -143.34% off its 52-week high of $36.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.32, which suggests the last value was 4.09% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 Million.

Analysts gave the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HUYA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. HUYA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Although HUYA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $16.57 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 10.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.94 days.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -27.64% over the past 6 months, a -43.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc. will drop -36.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $442.07 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $501.41 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $399.24 Million and $434.02 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for HUYA Inc. earnings to increase by 83.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.16% per year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of HUYA Inc. shares while 116.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.14%. There are 292 institutions holding the HUYA Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 32.36% of the shares, roughly 27.14 Million HUYA shares worth $528.78 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.1% or 10.99 Million shares worth $214.05 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 4645636 shares estimated at $90.5 Million under it, the former controlled 5.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 5.42% of the shares, roughly 4.55 Million shares worth around $88.58 Million.