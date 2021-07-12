Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch HIHO stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 843,097 Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.89 changing hands around $0.73 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.07 Million. HIHO’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.02% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 53.99% up since then. When we look at Highway Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 210.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HIHO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Highway Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) trade information

Instantly HIHO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.78- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 987Thousand shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Highway Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 205.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

HIHO Dividends

Highway Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10, 2021. The 6.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 6.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.15% of Highway Holdings Limited shares while 7.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.84%. There are 5 institutions holding the Highway Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.16% of the shares, roughly 284.33 Thousand HIHO shares worth $1.06 Million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 48.48 Thousand shares worth $180.85 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.