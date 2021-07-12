Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,034,883 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $17.77 changed hands at $0.61 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $644.76 Million. GSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.92% off its 52-week high of $22.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 77.38% up since then. When we look at Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 867.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GSL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.56.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

Instantly GSL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.73 on Friday, Jul 02 added 5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GSL’s forecast low is $16 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -9.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Global Ship Lease, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.9% over the past 6 months, a 71.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Global Ship Lease, Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.94 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $95.58 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.38 Million and $70.52 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Global Ship Lease, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12% per year.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 10, 2021. The 4.9% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1. It is important to note, however, that the 4.9% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.76% of Global Ship Lease, Inc. shares while 31.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.94%. There are 54 institutions holding the Global Ship Lease, Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 2.19 Million GSL shares worth $30.88 Million.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.07% or 1.84 Million shares worth $25.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.