Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 65,981,221 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $14.48 changed hands at $0.42 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.8 Billion. F’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.61% off its 52-week high of $16.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.05, which suggests the last value was 58.22% up since then. When we look at Ford Motor Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Ford Motor Company (F) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended F as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ford Motor Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $15.04 on Friday, Jul 02 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, F’s forecast low is $11 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -24.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ford Motor Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.82% over the past 6 months, a 158.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ford Motor Company will rise +71.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.84 Billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Ford Motor Company’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $35.03 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $15.95 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Ford Motor Company earnings to increase by 175.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 53% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Ford Motor Company shares while 55.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.45%. There are 1610 institutions holding the Ford Motor Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.46% of the shares, roughly 292.62 Million F shares worth $3.58 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 281.86 Million shares worth $3.45 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 110000000 shares estimated at $1.35 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 80.02 Million shares worth around $980.27 Million.