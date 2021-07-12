FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch FIGS stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,432,288 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $42.65 changed hands at -$1.91 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.83 Billion. FIGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.17% off its 52-week high of $50.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.25, which suggests the last value was 33.76% up since then. When we look at FIGS, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

Analysts gave the FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FIGS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. FIGS, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.82, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIGS’s forecast low is $28 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.35% for it to hit the projected low.

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for FIGS, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.