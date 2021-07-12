Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,333,527 Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s per share price at $2.31 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.61 Million. DTSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.13% off its 52-week high of $6.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 26.84% up since then. When we look at Datasea Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 330.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 157.27 Million.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Instantly DTSS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.23- on Friday, Jul 09 added 28.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Datasea Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.85% of Datasea Inc. shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 4 institutions holding the Datasea Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 38.57 Thousand DTSS shares worth $125.34 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 15.54 Thousand shares worth $50.49 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.