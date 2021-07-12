Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 166.96% Gain

In the last trading session, 2,413,601 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $67.8 changed hands at -$1.19 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.98 Billion. DQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.23% off its 52-week high of $130.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.14, which suggests the last value was 74.72% up since then. When we look at Daqo New Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DQ as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.54.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Although DQ has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $74.46 on Wednesday, Jul 07 added 8.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DQ’s forecast low is $22.14 with $181 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +166.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -67.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Daqo New Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.02% over the past 6 months, a 408.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Daqo New Energy Corp. will rise +8366.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 563% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 110.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $389.15 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Daqo New Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $370.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $133.52 Million and $125.53 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 191.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 194.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 324.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.28% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares while 62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.88%. There are 364 institutions holding the Daqo New Energy Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 8.15 Million DQ shares worth $615.3 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.22% or 2.36 Million shares worth $177.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1629011 shares estimated at $121.17 Million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.1% of the shares, roughly 804.75 Thousand shares worth around $64.77 Million.