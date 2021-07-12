DAL Stock Forecast 2021: Delta Air Lines, Inc. Remains Hot with 59.6% Upside

In the latest trading session, 4,830,616 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.1 changing hands around $0.18 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.56 Billion. DAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.3% off its 52-week high of $52.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.38, which suggests the last value was 43.43% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.96 Million.

Analysts gave the Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DAL as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.4.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.54 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 2.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $44 with $73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.37% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.69% over the past 6 months, a 63.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Delta Air Lines, Inc. will rise +68.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 107.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.2 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $8.13 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 Billion and $3.11 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 322.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 161.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Delta Air Lines, Inc. earnings to decrease by -366.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.3% of Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 65.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.5%. There are 1295 institutions holding the Delta Air Lines, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 65.7 Million DAL shares worth $3.17 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.72% or 36.62 Million shares worth $1.77 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 18028679 shares estimated at $870.42 Million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 14.32 Million shares worth around $691.57 Million.