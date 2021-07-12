Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2,893,331 Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.05 Million. CRTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.4% off its 52-week high of $7.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.1, which suggests the last value was 49.88% up since then. When we look at Creatd, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CRTD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Creatd, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Although CRTD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.00- on Thursday, Jul 08 added 16.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 624.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Creatd, Inc. earnings to decrease by -93.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.58% of Creatd, Inc. shares while 5.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.81%. There are 17 institutions holding the Creatd, Inc. stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 200Thousand CRTD shares worth $860Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.2% or 132.33 Thousand shares worth $569.02 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 102891 shares estimated at $442.43 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 42.67 Thousand shares worth around $183.49 Thousand.