Could Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2,922,306 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $263.07 changing hands around -$6.42 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $78.28 Billion. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.07% off its 52-week high of $429. The share price had its 52-week low at $184.71, which suggests the last value was 29.79% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.18 Million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Although SNOW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $272 on Friday, Jul 09 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $293.2, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $240 with $515 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +95.77% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -8.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -202.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.09% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 58.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.47%. There are 803 institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.14% of the shares, roughly 32.99 Million SNOW shares worth $7.56 Billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.88% or 32.22 Million shares worth $7.39 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 2647695 shares estimated at $607.06 Million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 0.4% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $273Million.