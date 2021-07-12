Could Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,510,395 Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.83 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.11 Million. METX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1381.93% off its 52-week high of $12.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 12.05% up since then. When we look at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended METX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.97 on Friday, Jul 02 added 13.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.58%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 261.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, METX’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +261.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 261.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.92% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.94%. There are 18 institutions holding the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock share, with Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 511.11 Thousand METX shares worth $1.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 269.6 Thousand shares worth $649.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 51849 shares estimated at $49.96 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 24.84 Thousand shares worth around $42.48 Thousand.