Could Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,414,032 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.78 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.2 Billion. MQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.29% off its 52-week high of $32.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.7, which suggests the last value was 4.03% up since then. When we look at Marqeta, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MQ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Marqeta, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MQ’s forecast low is $25 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Marqeta, Inc. earnings to increase by 18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.