Could Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,170,844 Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.69 Million. CLRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.7% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 13.68% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLRB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 432.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLRB’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +754.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 58.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.54% of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. shares while 38.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.9%. There are 54 institutions holding the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.73% of the shares, roughly 4.07 Million CLRB shares worth $6.56 Million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 2.19 Million shares worth $3.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1203237 shares estimated at $1.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 335.11 Thousand shares worth around $539.53 Thousand.