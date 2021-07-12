Could Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,170,844 Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.69 Million. CLRB’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.7% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 13.68% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 641.14 Million.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Analysts gave the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLRB as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 432.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLRB’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +754.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 156.41% for it to hit the projected low.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 59.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. earnings to increase by 58.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.54% of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. shares while 38.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.9%. There are 54 institutions holding the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. stock share, with Consonance Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.73% of the shares, roughly 4.07 Million CLRB shares worth $6.56 Million.
Sio Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 2.19 Million shares worth $3.52 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1203237 shares estimated at $1.94 Million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 335.11 Thousand shares worth around $539.53 Thousand.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored