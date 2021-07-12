Could Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 2,614,037 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.93 changing hands around -$0.05 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.56 Billion. BPY’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.43% off its 52-week high of $19.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.46, which suggests the last value was 44.74% up since then. When we look at Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BPY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) trade information

Although BPY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.02 on Friday, Jul 09 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.42, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPY’s forecast low is $18 with $19.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.69% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -4.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.46 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.44 Billion and $1.03 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. earnings to decrease by -226.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BPY Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 7.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.33. It is important to note, however, that the 7.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.08% per year.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares while 64.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.46%. There are 215 institutions holding the Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock share, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 27.15% of the shares, roughly 118.57 Million BPY shares worth $2.11 Billion.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 11.57 Million shares worth $205.78 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers. With 1898977 shares estimated at $33.78 Million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 1.24 Million shares worth around $23.23 Million.