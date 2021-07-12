Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch COHN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 3,638,306 Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $24.83 changed hands at -$2.22 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.95 Million. COHN’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.24% off its 52-week high of $52.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.5, which suggests the last value was 69.79% up since then. When we look at Cohen & Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 398.67 Million.

Analysts gave the Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended COHN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cohen & Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) trade information

Although COHN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $49.95 on Thursday, Jul 08 added 50.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, meaning bulls need an upside of 101.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COHN’s forecast low is $50 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +101.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 101.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Cohen & Company Inc. earnings to increase by 254.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares while 10.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.48%. There are 14 institutions holding the Cohen & Company Inc. stock share, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.61% of the shares, roughly 34.6 Thousand COHN shares worth $821.06 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.5% or 33.13 Thousand shares worth $786.06 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 25100 shares estimated at $595.62 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 8.12 Thousand shares worth around $192.59 Thousand.