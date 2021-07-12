China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 952,943 China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.71 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31Million. CPHI’s current price is a discount, trading about -129.58% off its 52-week high of $1.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.32, which suggests the last value was 54.93% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 337.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.12 Million.

Analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CPHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.746 on Monday, Jul 12 added 4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 210.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 533.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPHI’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +533.8% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 533.8% for it to hit the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.6%. The 2021 estimates are for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 86.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.25% of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. shares while 2.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.17%. There are 7 institutions holding the China Pharma Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.16% of the shares, roughly 507.28 Thousand CPHI shares worth $426.11 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 268.13 Thousand shares worth $225.23 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. With 195000 shares estimated at $163.8 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 40Thousand shares worth around $35.49 Thousand.