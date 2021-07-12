Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $149 per Share

In the latest trading session, 3,413,333 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $104.1 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $200.89 Billion. CVX’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.66% off its 52-week high of $113.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.16, which suggests the last value was 37.41% up since then. When we look at Chevron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CVX as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Chevron Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Instantly CVX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $105.9 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.23%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $122.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVX’s forecast low is $105 with $149 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.13% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chevron Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +15.35% over the past 6 months, a 2920% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chevron Corporation will rise +191.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1427.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.9 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Chevron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $36.84 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $22.1 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Chevron Corporation earnings to decrease by -291.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.9% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 29 – August 02, 2021. The 5.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.36. It is important to note, however, that the 5.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.37% per year.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Chevron Corporation shares while 67.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.71%. There are 3053 institutions holding the Chevron Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 157.79 Million CVX shares worth $13.33 Billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.63% or 127.92 Million shares worth $10.8 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 54236639 shares estimated at $4.58 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 47.24 Million shares worth around $4.95 Billion.