Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 5,066,500 Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.21 changing hands around $6.8 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.56 Billion. CLDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.76% off its 52-week high of $45.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the last value was 75.54% up since then. When we look at Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 718.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.45 Million.

Analysts gave the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLDX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $45.30 on Monday, Jul 12 added 13.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLDX’s forecast low is $33 with $36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.19% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $685Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Aug 2021 will be $960Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $990Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.26% of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 89.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.03%. There are 163 institutions holding the Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.87% of the shares, roughly 3.91 Million CLDX shares worth $80.52 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 3.39 Million shares worth $69.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2062433 shares estimated at $42.49 Million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.59% of the shares, roughly 1.82 Million shares worth around $50.87 Million.