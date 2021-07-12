Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 64,622,237 Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $26.5 changed hands at $4.61 or 0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.33 Million. CARV’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.38% off its 52-week high of $42.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.15, which suggests the last value was 80.57% up since then. When we look at Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CARV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Carver Bancorp, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Instantly CARV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.50 on Friday, Jul 09 added 37.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.08%, with the 5-day performance at 1.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) is 0.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 272.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 84.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $300, meaning bulls need an upside of 1032.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CARV’s forecast low is $300 with $300 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1032.08% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1032.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19%. The 2021 estimates are for Carver Bancorp, Inc. earnings to increase by 22.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.75% of Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares while 20.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.05%. There are 22 institutions holding the Carver Bancorp, Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 157.81 Thousand CARV shares worth $1.43 Million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 147.23 Thousand shares worth $1.34 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. With 146500 shares estimated at $1.33 Million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 16.48 Thousand shares worth around $144.02 Thousand.