Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 23,124,445 Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $24.26 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.09 Billion. CCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.93% off its 52-week high of $31.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.11, which suggests the last value was 50.08% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.88 Million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CCL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.24.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $26.30 on Friday, Jul 02 added 7.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $14.7 with $41 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -39.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.97% over the past 6 months, a 23.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 35.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise +43.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -39.6% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -51%. The 2021 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to decrease by -405.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.9% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 52.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.86%. There are 1057 institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.66% of the shares, roughly 84.33 Million CCL shares worth $2.24 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.22% or 50.83 Million shares worth $1.35 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 23248820 shares estimated at $617.02 Million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.9% of the shares, roughly 18.5 Million shares worth around $491.1 Million.