BBD Stock Forecast 2021: Banco Bradesco S.A. Remains Hot with 3.3% Upside

In the latest trading session, 6,034,578 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.72 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.46 Billion. BBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.76% off its 52-week high of $5.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 28.81% up since then. When we look at Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BBD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.84- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBD’s forecast low is $4.7 with $7.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.3% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -0.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Bradesco S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +2.35% over the past 6 months, a 32.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Banco Bradesco S.A. will rise +71.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.66 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Bradesco S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.79 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.94 Billion and $4.88 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.51%. The 2021 estimates are for Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings to increase by 28.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.6% per year.

BBD Dividends

The 0.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.18% per year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares while 18.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.44%. There are 377 institutions holding the Banco Bradesco S.A. stock share, with Standard Life Aberdeen PLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 91.88 Million BBD shares worth $392.56 Million.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 67.81 Million shares worth $289.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Value Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. With 34531766 shares estimated at $150.21 Million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 20.32 Million shares worth around $103.2 Million.