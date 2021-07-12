Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2,222,622 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.79 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.58 Billion. BCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.11% off its 52-week high of $10.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.6, which suggests the last value was 53.01% up since then. When we look at Barclays PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Barclays PLC (BCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BCS as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Barclays PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Although BCS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.81- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 0.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCS’s forecast low is $9.46 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.65% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -3.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Barclays PLC earnings to decrease by -38.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.6% per year.

BCS Dividends

The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Barclays PLC shares while 2.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.11%. There are 264 institutions holding the Barclays PLC stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 16.47 Million BCS shares worth $168.47 Million.

Parametric Portfolio Associates holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 7.11 Million shares worth $72.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 7035082 shares estimated at $67.33 Million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 3.66 Million shares worth around $35.07 Million.