Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 43,887,235 Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $40.04 changed hands at $1.26 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $343.12 Billion. BAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.62% off its 52-week high of $43.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.95, which suggests the last value was 42.68% up since then. When we look at Bank of America Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BAC as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bank of America Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.77.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Instantly BAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $41.47 on Friday, Jul 02 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAC’s forecast low is $35 with $52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.87% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bank of America Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.85% over the past 6 months, a 66.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bank of America Corporation will rise +108.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Bank of America Corporation earnings to decrease by -32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.34% per year.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 14, 2021. The 2.1% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.1% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.85% per year.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Bank of America Corporation shares while 72.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.06%. There are 3071 institutions holding the Bank of America Corporation stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.79% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Billion BAC shares worth $39.08 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 621.6 Million shares worth $24.05 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 219000000 shares estimated at $8.47 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 155.57 Million shares worth around $6.02 Billion.