ATNF Stock: More Upside for 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)?

In the latest trading session, 528,485 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.45. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.2 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $252.53 Million. ATNFâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -27.94% off its 52-week high of $13.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.9, which suggests the last value was 81.37% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 226.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 Million.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.20 on Monday, Jul 12 added 8.04% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.78% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares while 7.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.74%. There are 24 institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.78% of the shares, roughly 501.67 Thousand ATNF shares worth $3.29 Million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.65% or 478.47 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 300936 shares estimated at $1.97 Million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 191.77 Thousand shares worth around $1.26 Million.