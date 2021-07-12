Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1,213,231 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $67 changed hands at $1.55 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.39 Billion. APLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.96% off its 52-week high of $73. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.49, which suggests the last value was 61.96% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.28 Million.

Analysts gave the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APLS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $73.00 on Friday, Jul 02 added 8.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APLS’s forecast low is $44 with $143 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +113.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -34.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.24% over the past 6 months, a -50.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will drop -8.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.9% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 6.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.4% per year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.37% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 82.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.9%. There are 275 institutions holding the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.03% of the shares, roughly 10.49 Million APLS shares worth $450.04 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 6.1 Million shares worth $261.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2494015 shares estimated at $110.41 Million under it, the former controlled 3.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 1.82 Million shares worth around $78.28 Million.