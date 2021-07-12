Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3,097,985 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.04. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $3.33 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.67 Million. AEHLâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -131.23% off its 52-week high of $7.7. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 55.26% up since then. When we look at Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 Million.

Analysts gave the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AEHL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limitedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Instantly AEHL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.68- on Thursday, Jul 08 added 9.51% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is -0.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 345.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 276.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168, meaning bulls need an upside of 4945.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEHLâ€™s forecast low is $168 with $168 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +4945.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4945.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.49% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares while 8.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.52%. There are 11 institutions holding the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.65% of the shares, roughly 79.69 Thousand AEHL shares worth $247.84 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 40.27 Thousand shares worth $125.25 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.