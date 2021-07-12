Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is Worth a Shot if Youâ€™re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1,146,366 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.17. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $15.67 changed hands at $0.23 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.63 Billion. AMRSâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -49.46% off its 52-week high of $23.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 88% up since then. When we look at Amyris, Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.3 Million.

Analysts gave the Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amyris, Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Instantly AMRS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.13 on Friday, Jul 02 added 8.52% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.54%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMRSâ€™s forecast low is $19 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a +123.36% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amyris, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot +79.5% over the past 6 months, a 28.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amyris, Inc. will rise +76.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 124.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.4 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Amyris, Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $65.41 Million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30Million and $38.76 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.8%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Amyris, Inc. earnings to increase by 29.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.53% of Amyris, Inc. shares while 38.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.53%. There are 230 institutions holding the Amyris, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 17.69 Million AMRS shares worth $337.84 Million.

Farallon Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 13.5 Million shares worth $257.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4510291 shares estimated at $65.67 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 3.72 Million shares worth around $71.14 Million.