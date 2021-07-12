Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,044,415 Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.12 Million. AMST’s last price was a discount, traded about -287.18% off its 52-week high of $9.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.02, which suggests the last value was 13.68% up since then. When we look at Amesite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Amesite Inc. (AMST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AMST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Amesite Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Although AMST has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.07- on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 23.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, meaning bulls need an upside of 199.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMST’s forecast low is $7 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +199.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 199.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Amesite Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.93% of Amesite Inc. shares while 0.4% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.81%. There are 11 institutions holding the Amesite Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 31.39 Thousand AMST shares worth $129.96 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 13.61 Thousand shares worth $56.35 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 31392 shares estimated at $129.96 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 7.86 Thousand shares worth around $22.16 Thousand.