American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 21,730,921 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $20.89 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.4 Billion. AAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.89% off its 52-week high of $26.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.63, which suggests the last value was 49.11% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.96 Million.

Analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 9 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended AAL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.41.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.79 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 4.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAL’s forecast low is $5 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +38.82% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -76.07% for it to hit the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +35.83% over the past 6 months, a 56.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Airlines Group Inc. will rise +69.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.14 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that American Airlines Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $8.37 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.62 Billion and $2.76 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 340.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 203.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.6%. The 2021 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -583.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.98% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 52.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.71%. There are 760 institutions holding the American Airlines Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.29% of the shares, roughly 65.97 Million AAL shares worth $1.58 Billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 44.14 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF. With 21847513 shares estimated at $522.16 Million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 18.9 Million shares worth around $451.75 Million.