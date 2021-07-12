Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $68 per Share

In the latest trading session, 3,429,887 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.41 changing hands around $0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.09 Billion. MO’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.93% off its 52-week high of $52.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.83, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at Altria Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.87 Million.

Analysts gave the Altria Group, Inc. (MO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended MO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Altria Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) trade information

Instantly MO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $47.91 on Friday, Jul 09 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MO’s forecast low is $40 with $68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +43.43% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altria Group, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +13.45% over the past 6 months, a 4.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altria Group, Inc. will rise +8.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.41 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Altria Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $5.79 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $5.04 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2%. The 2021 estimates are for Altria Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 470.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.54% per year.

MO Dividends

Altria Group, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 29, 2021. The 7.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.44. It is important to note, however, that the 7.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.62% per year.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.1% of Altria Group, Inc. shares while 61.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.57%. There are 2160 institutions holding the Altria Group, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 152.25 Million MO shares worth $7.79 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.5% or 138.76 Million shares worth $7.1 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 52388875 shares estimated at $2.68 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 41.28 Million shares worth around $2.11 Billion.