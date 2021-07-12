Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,126,316 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at $0.01 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $545.99 Million. AKBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.4% off its 52-week high of $13.142. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 38.71% up since then. When we look at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AKBA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.90- on Friday, Jul 02 added 12.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AKBA’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +193.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -12.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +11.07% over the past 6 months, a 54.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will rise +75%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.3% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 66.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.42%. There are 211 institutions holding the Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.64% of the shares, roughly 17.04 Million AKBA shares worth $57.69 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 12.37 Million shares worth $41.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13873619 shares estimated at $48.7 Million under it, the former controlled 8.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 3.86 Million shares worth around $13.06 Million.