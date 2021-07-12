Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,010,113 Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14 changed hands at $0.04 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $284.13 Million. AGFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.07% off its 52-week high of $21.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 51.36% up since then. When we look at Agrify Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 819.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.8 Million.

Analysts gave the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGFY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Agrify Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21, meaning bulls need an upside of 50% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGFY’s forecast low is $20 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +57.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Agrify Corporation earnings to decrease by -344%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.16% of Agrify Corporation shares while 9.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.9%. There are 22 institutions holding the Agrify Corporation stock share, with Calamos Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.34% of the shares, roughly 271.57 Thousand AGFY shares worth $3.39 Million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 113Thousand shares worth $1.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd. With 255735 shares estimated at $3.28 Million under it, the former controlled 1.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 186.58 Thousand shares worth around $2.39 Million.