AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2,333,824 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.92 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.87 Billion. AGNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.35% off its 52-week high of $18.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.57, which suggests the last value was 25.71% up since then. When we look at AGNC Investment Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.15 Million.

Analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AGNC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.01 on Tuesday, Jul 06 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AGNC’s forecast low is $17 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.2% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0.47% for it to hit the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AGNC Investment Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +9.46% over the past 6 months, a -1.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AGNC Investment Corp. will rise +12.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $329.67 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that AGNC Investment Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $328.53 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $295Million and $367.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.4%. The 2021 estimates are for AGNC Investment Corp. earnings to decrease by -156.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.05% per year.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 8.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 8.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.65% per year.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares while 53.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.39%. There are 656 institutions holding the AGNC Investment Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 47.93 Million AGNC shares worth $803.26 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 44.38 Million shares worth $743.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF. With 15168797 shares estimated at $254.23 Million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 11.38 Million shares worth around $204.13 Million.