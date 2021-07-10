With 81.31% Distance from Low, Is Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 553,597 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.14 trading at $0.06 or 2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $144.29 Million. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -526.17% from its 52-week high price of $13.4 and is indicating a premium of 81.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 456.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.88%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 02 when the stock touched $2.30-6 price level, adding 6.96% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of -42.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.36% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of -10.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 666.93 Million shares which calculate 660.33 days to cover the short interests.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 55.85 Thousand shares of worth $184.3 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, which was holding about 44.4 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $146.53 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 52872 shares of worth $126.36 Thousand or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.87 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $105.17 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.