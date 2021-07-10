With 70.46% Distance from Low, Is Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw 690,476 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.53 trading at $0.13 or 1.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.37 Million. That closing price of WAFU’s stock is at a discount of -146.19% from its 52-week high price of $21 and is indicating a premium of 70.46% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 306.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 803.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU),

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.55%, in the last five days WAFU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jul 09 when the stock touched $9.17-6 price level, adding 6.98% to its value on the day. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 117.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.35% in past 5-day. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) showed a performance of 13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 124.06 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -82.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Wah Fu Education Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at WAFU for having 38.28 Thousand shares of worth $478.55 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 7.57 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $94.65 Thousand.