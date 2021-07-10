Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) down -10.77% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw 295,236 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.32 trading at $0.04 or 1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.86 Million. That closing price of VBLT’s stock is at a discount of -36.64% from its 52-week high price of $3.17 and is indicating a premium of 56.38% from its 52-week low price of $1.012. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 258.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 665.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 147.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +201.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 72.41% for stock’s current value.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -3.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.18% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.4% in the current quarter and calculating 8.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -32.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $320Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $158Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 102.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VBLT for having 777.77 Thousand shares of worth $1.47 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 518.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $979.4 Thousand.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 200000 shares of worth $378Thousand or 0.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.87 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.02 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.